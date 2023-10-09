Open Menu

Sahabzada Sultan Elected As Head Of Asian Tent Pegging

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Pegging

President of Pakistan Equestrian Federation Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has been elected as the head of Asian Tent Pegging Federation, said in a Press release issued here on Monday

According to details,all the 24 countries participating in the voting voted in favour of Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali.

According to details,all the 24 countries participating in the voting voted in favour of Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali.

After getting the most important position, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has got the authority to make all decisions for the promotion the game in Asia.

It should be noted that the election of the head of the Asian Tent Packing Federation was held in China after the Asian Games organized by the Asian Equestrian Federation.

