Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Pegging

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) President of Pakistan Equestrian Federation Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has been elected as the head of Asian Tent Pegging Federation, said in a Press release issued here on Monday.

According to details,all the 24 countries participating in the voting voted in favour of Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali.

After getting the most important position, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has got the authority to make all decisions for the promotion the game in Asia.

It should be noted that the election of the head of the Asian Tent Packing Federation was held in China after the Asian Games organized by the Asian Equestrian Federation.