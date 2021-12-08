Sahar of Khyber wins 3 gold medals in Athletic Meet of Tribal Games

Promising athlete Sahar Ahmad of Khyber District declared as the fastest athlete of winning the 100m gold medal in the Athletic Meet of the Tribal District Games being played at Qayyum Sports here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Promising athlete Sahar Ahmad of Khyber District declared as the fastest athlete of winning the 100m gold medal in the Athletic Meet of the Tribal District Games being played at Qayyum sports here on Wednesday.

Sahar Ahmad claimed gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m and was declared as the fastest athlete besides winning back best athlete trophy. Several other medals were also decided in the ongoing District Sports Festival Athletics event organized by Directorate of Sports Merged Areas here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the 100m final, Sahar Ahmad won gold medal, followed by Khurram Aslam getting silver medal Naveed of Bajaur grabbed bronze medal. In the 200m Sahar won the gold medal, followed by Saifullah of Lakki Marwat and Sajjad of Mohmand.

Sahar Ahmad of Khyber claimed third gold medal after securing gold medal in the 400m sprint race, followed by Aslam of Khurram and Naveed of Bajaur got silver and bronze medals.

In long jump, Khyber's Abdul Arif came first, Bajaur's Omar came second and Bajaur's Ilyas came third.

In the 800m Tariq won the gold medal, followed by Ilyas of Bajaur with the silver medal and Ishaq of Bajaur came third.

In the 1500m Ilyas of Bajaur won gold, Tariq of Khyber won silver and Qasim of Karam won bronze medal, Arif of Khyber won gold in shot put, Allah Hussain of South Waziristan won silver and Aziz of Bajaur won bronze medals. In discus throw, Allah Hussain of South Waziristan came first, Arif of Khyber second and Imran third, In Javelin throw Adnan Sami of Khyber first, Irfan of Bajaur second and Arif of Khyber third. In the 4X100m relay Khyber District team won four gold medals, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.