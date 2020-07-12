UrduPoint.com
Sahi Condoles Death Of Iftikhar Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Sahi condoles death of Iftikhar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The President of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (R) Akram Sahi has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of former Secretary, Pakistan Golf Federation, Iftikhar A. Khan.

In his condolence message received here Akram Sahi said, "May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss." Sahi said Iftikhar's services for the development and promotion of golf in the country would always be remembered.

