Sahi express the need of technology in sports

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) President Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi has stressed the need and use of technology in sports at a time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought the World to a Standstill.

Speaking at the six-day SAF Athletics Technical Officials Course and Seminar organized under the auspices of South Asian Athletics Federation (SAF) through video link, he said the coronavirus has devastated playgrounds around the globe but  hoped the world would soon overcome the virus and rehabilitate the playgrounds. "This seminar will promote athletics in the region," he said.

President, South Asian Athletics Federation,  Dr. Lalit K Bhanot hoped the collective efforts during this difficult time of pandemic wouls help the promotion of athletics in the region and technical officials would gain valuable knowledge from the seminar.

The Indian Sports Minister, President Indian Athletics Federation, President World Athletics Federation and President Asian Athletics Association also addressed the participants and stressed the importance and significance of the seminar.

During the six-day seminar, Krisztina Hovarth from Hungary, Chris Cohen from UK, Yukio Seki from Japan, Luca Verrascina from Italy, Pierce O'Callaghan from Ireland besides various international experts and experienced athletes from  other countries would give lectures to participants on a various issues, including the rules of the game.

More than 800 technical officials from eight countries including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal were participating in the seminar hosted by the Indian Athletics Federation.

Ten Pakistani technical officials including eight men and two women were attending the course and seminar including Wing Cdr  Pervaiz Saeed Mir TI(M), Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum, Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood Sidhu, Husnain Syed, Tanweer Hussain, Mudassar Hameed , Abdul Majeed, Qalandar Abbas, while women Nabeela Kamran and Humaira Mehmood Khan. The Course and seminar would continue till April 30.

