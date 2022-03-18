UrduPoint.com

Sahi, Zaman Discuss Sports Matters

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Sahi, Zaman discuss sports matters

President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi on Friday met with the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman and discussed sports matters

Sahi briefed the DG on the performance of the Athletics Federation and the athletes and their future activities.

Sahi also lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Asif Zaman for the development of sports and said that he would continue to work for the development of the game.

Zaman, said the minister and the government were working for the development of sports in the country and training camps are being conducted for athletes to participate at international level.

After the meeting, Sahi also visited the ongoing training camp for athletes here at the Jinnah Stadium.

Sahi said the selected team from the ongoing camp would feature in the South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship to be played in India on March 26.

Eight athletes from all over the country were participating in the training camp including Kaleem Akhtar, Sohail Amir, Amir Abbas, Sher Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Akhtar and Armghan Ali Shah. Rafiq Ahmed was performing the coaching responsibilities s coaching duties in the camp.

The South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship would feature players from seven countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The national team will leave for India on March 23, he said.

>