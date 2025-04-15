Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing century powers Islamabad United to thumping win over Zalmi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Sahibzada Farhan lit up the night with a breathtaking century as Islamabad United crushed Peshawar Zalmi by 102 runs in a one-sided Pakistan Super League encounter at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on late Monday.

Opening the innings, Farhan unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes, hammering 106 off just 52 balls in a blistering knock that featured 13 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 203.84. His dominant display laid the foundation for Islamabad United’s mammoth total of 243 for 5.

After losing Andries Gous early, Farhan, in tandem with Colin Munro (40 off 27), stitched together a scintillating 144-run stand. By the time Farhan departed in the 14th over, Islamabad had already put Zalmi on the backfoot. Quickfire cameos from Azam Khan (16), Salman Agha (30), Jason Holder (20), and Ben Dwarshuis (18*) further punished the Zalmi bowling attack, which looked completely out of answers.

Despite Mohammad Haris' valiant 87 off 47 balls for Zalmi, the target of 244 was always going to be a tall mountain.

Islamabad’s bowlers, led by Imad Wasim (3-26), Shadab Khan (2-29), and Ben Dwarshuis (2-23), systematically dismantled Zalmi's batting order, bundling them out for just 141 in 18.2 overs.

Babar Azam’s early dismissal for 1 and the quick loss of top-order batters left Haris fighting a lone battle. None of the other Zalmi batters managed to cross 15, as Islamabad’s bowling unit maintained a stranglehold throughout the innings.

With this dominant victory, Islamabad United not only boosted their net run rate significantly but also sent a clear message to the rest of the tournament contenders – they're peaking at the right time, and Sahibzada Farhan is leading the charge.

Scores in brief:

Islamabad United: 243/5 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 106, Colin Munro 40; Alzarri Joseph 2-39, Hussain Talat 2-39)

Peshawar Zalmi: 141 all out in 18.2 overs (Mohammad Haris 87; Imad Wasim 3-26, Shadab Khan 2-29)