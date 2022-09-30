Sahibzada Sultan warmly welcomed women Tent pegging Team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Women's Tent pegging Team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday.

The women team secured the 3rd position in the sword pair competition.

The President Equestrian Federation of Pakistan Sahibzada Sultan warmly welcomed the team.

The Pakistani Team first time participated in an international championship and won the Bronze Medal, Said Sahibzada Sultan.

In the future we will perform well and raise the flag of Pakistan, The President of EFP added.