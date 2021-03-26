UrduPoint.com
Sahibzada Sultan Wins Dera Jat Jeep Rally First Round

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:18 PM

Sahibzada Sultan wins Dera Jat Jeep Rally first round

Sahibzada Sultan won first round of 120 kilometers Category A prepared class in the opening day of Dera jat Off Road Jeep Rally

D I KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Sahibzada Sultan won first round of 120 kilometers Category A prepared class in the opening day of Dera jat Off Road Jeep Rally.

The event inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dera, Yahya Akhunzada was organized by Department of Tourism and Culture Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Two kilometer desert track having two sharp turns was covered by 4X4 drivers successfully.

Sahibzada Sultan covered the specified distance in one minute and 53 seconds and clinched first position, Zain Mehmood covered the distance in one minute and 54 seconds and stood second, Asif Fazal Chodhri in one minute and 55 seconds and stood third while Jaafar Magsi covered the distance in one minute and 56 seconds and stood 4th in the competition while Nadar Magsi clinched 5th position covering the distance in one minute and 57 seconds.

In stock ranking Sahibzada Fakhar covered the distance in one minute and 55 seconds and stood first spot, Taimur Khwaja in one minute and 56 and clinched second position, Rashid Goraya stood third covering the distance in one minute and 58 seconds. Over 65 drivers with 4x4 vehicles are participating the rally.

For second day, 120 km track has been prepared from Paniala via Giloti, Rehmani Khel . Salma Marwatr, Mahm Sheraz Zain Mehmood, Babar Khan, Sahibzada Sultan, Irshad Kaka Khel and other known racers would participate the race.

The district administration in collaboration with Dear police has taken stringent security measures along the fixed routs and also set up 1122 center. Necessary arrangements has also been made for implementation of Covid SOPs.

