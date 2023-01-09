UrduPoint.com

Sahibzada Sultan Wins Thar Flood Relief Offroad Rally 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Sahibzada Sultan wins Thar Flood Relief Offroad Rally 2023

Eminent rally driver Sahibzada Sultan won the final of the Thar Flood Relief Jeep Rally 2023 organized by Sindh Motorsports

MITHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Eminent rally driver Sahibzada Sultan won the final of the Thar Flood Relief Jeep Rally 2023 organized by Sindh Motorsports.

After entertaining offroad fans for four consecutive days, the Thar Offroad Flood Relief Rally 2023 finally came to an end the other day.

Sahibzada Sultan covered a total distance of 106 kilometers in an hour, eight minutes and 35 seconds, eight minutes ahead of runner-up Sheraz Qureshi to win the final round of the prepared A category during the event.

As per the official results, Sahibzada Sultan stole the show as he won the title of the Thar Rally.

Moreover, Shiraz Qureshi secured second place while Sheryar Khan got third position in the rally competition.

Meanwhile, M Bilal won the race in the A stock category surpassing Aqeel Ahmed, who came in second in the category.

A total of 67 off-road enthusiasts from nooks and corners of the country participated in the annual jeep rally in the sandy deserts of Tharparkar.

The prize money of the three-day rally event will be distributed among the flood victims of the country.

