Sahiwal Police Win Inter-Range Volleyball Smash Competitions
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Sahiwal Region on Tuesday won the Annual Inter-Range Police Volleyball Smash Competitions.
Teams from different ranges from all over Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Police Training school Farooqabad, DGKhan, Gujranwala and Punjab Constabulary Headquarters participated in the competitions, a police spokesman said.
The Gujranwala Region got the second position, while the third slot was grabbed by the Rawalpindi Region.
Trophies, medals and cash prizes were distributed among the winning teams.
