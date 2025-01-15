Saim Ayub Says He Is Unsure How Long It Will Take For Him To Fully Recover
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2025 | 07:53 PM
Pakistan batter says He will make every effort on his part while doctors are also doing their best
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) Pakistani batter Saim Ayub, currently undergoing treatment in London, on Wednesday said he is unsure how long it will take for him to fully recover.
In an exclusive conversation with a local private tv, Saim Ayub stated, “I will make every effort on my part, and the doctors are also doing their best,”.
When asked about the timeline for his complete recovery, he responded, “I don’t know how long it will take to become fully fit,”.
When questioned about the team’s expectations following his two centuries, he said, “It’s not just about one player; the entire team works together to secure a win,”.
The national cricketer appealed to the nation to pray for his speedy recovery.
It may be mentioned here that Saim Ayub sustained an injury during the Cape Town Test against South Africa recently. The initial reports revealed a fracture in his ankle.
Saim Ayub is currently receiving treatment in London.
