Saim Ayub to continue stay at England rehab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that injured opening batsman Saim Ayub should stay in England and continue his rehabilitation.

In an update issued on Friday, the PCB said that Saim Ayub was progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture.

"Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January)," the PCB updated.

On selection for the NZ white-ball tour, the PCB said that the batter's availability will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements.

Pakistan is scheduled to tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from 16 March to 5 April, which will be followed by the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, which starts on April 8.