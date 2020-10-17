Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh U19 to 38-run win

Adil Naz and Hunain Shah take three wickets each in Northern U19 and Central Punjab U19 victories

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) In the third-round of the National U19 One-Day Tournament, a three-wicket haul and 41 runs from Sindh’s captain Saim Ayub guided his side to a five-wicket win over Southern Punjab, while Northern and Central Punjab also registered victories over Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

At Country Club in Muridke, after being put to bat, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 107 in 37.1 overs. Aun Shehzad (46) and Mehboob Ahmad (23) were the only batsmen to enter into double figures for Southern Punjab.

For Sindh, Adeel who took six for 20 against Balochistan in the first match and scored 54 off 71 balls against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second match, ended up taking three wickets for 22 runs in today’s game. Saim and Zeeshan Zameer took three wickets apiece for 11 and 23 runs, respectively.

In reply, Sindh chased down the target in 15 overs for the loss of five wickets. Saim’s 30-ball 41 included eight fours and a six. Kashif Ali scored a quickfire unbeaten 28 from 11 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes. Saim, for his all-round performance, was named player of the match.

For Southern Punjab, Faisal Akram and Mehboob Ahmad picked two wickets each.

At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Northern cruised to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Balochistan, after being asked to bat, were bowled out for 92 in 25 overs.

Faiz Ullah, who batted at nine, was the top-scorer in the innings with 17 from 24 balls.

For Northern, Adil Naz, later named player of the match, and Faizan Saleem picked three wickets apiece, while Mubasir Khan and Zaman Khan grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Northern chased down the target in 15.5 overs courtesy a 44-run opening wicket partnership between Hassan Abid Kiyani (30 from 24 balls, five fours) and Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa, who made 23 not out from 34 balls, hitting two fours.

In the third match of the day, Central Punjab held their nerves to clinch a three-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at LCCA Ground, Lahore.

Central Punjab were dismissed for 177 in the 47th over after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Abbas Ali elected to field.

Mohammad Huraira, the Central Punjab captain, top-scored with an 87-ball 72, laced with five fours and two sixes. He knitted a 40-run partnership for the first wicket with Ali Hasan (21).

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left-arm spinner Haris Khan took four wickets for 23 in 10 overs. Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Shah chipped in with two wickets each.

Chasing 178 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opening batsmen Mohammad Farooq (31) and Salman Khan (9) provided a solid opening stand of 57. After the departure of both batsmen, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. At one stage, they were 87 for six.

Ahmed Khan, coming to bat at eight, provided some stability and top-scored with a 58-ball 39, which included two fours. After the departure of Ahmed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 174 in 39 overs.

For Central Punjab, Hunain Shah and Arham Nawab picked three wickets apiece. Hunain was named player of the match.

Scores in brief:

Sindh U19 beat Southern Punjab U19 by five wickets

Southern Punjab U19 107 all out, 37.1 overs (Aun Shehzad 46, Mehboob Ahmed 23; Saim Ayub 3-11, Adeel Meo 3-22, Zeeshan Zameer 3-23)

Sindh U19 110-5, 15 overs (Saim Ayub 41, Kashif Ali 28 not out; Mehboob Ahmed 2-23, Faisal Akram 2-28)

Player of the match – Saim Ayub (Sindh U19)

Balochistan U19 beat Northern U19 by nine wickets

Balochistan U19 92 all out, 25 overs (Faiz Ullah 17; Adil Naz 3-21, Faizan Saleem 3-30, Mubasir Khan 2-4, Zaman Khan 2-19)

Northern U19 93-1, 15.5 overs (Hassan Abid Kiyani 30, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 23 not out)

Player of the match – Adil Naz (Northern U19)

Central Punjab U19 beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 by three runs

Central Punjab U19 177 all out, 46.2 overs (Mohammad Huraira 72, Ali Hasan 21; Haris Khan 4-23, Maaz Sadaqat 2-30, Usman Shah 2-33)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 174 all out, 39 overs (Ahmed Khan 39, Mohammad Farooq 31, Nasir Faraz 27; Hunain Shah 3-33, Arham Nawab 3-34)

Player of the match – Hunain Shah (Central Punjab U19)