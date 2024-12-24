Open Menu

Saima Mengal Secures 2 Golds For Balochistan In Quaid-e-Azam Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Saima Mengal secures 2 Golds for Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Games

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Saima Mengal, representing the Balochistan Karate Team in the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games has secured two gold medals to become the only dual gold medalist champion from her province.

She was decorated with the medals in the Karate game in two categories; one medal each in a 45Kg competition and in the team fight.

The 16 years young Saima participated in the Quaid-e-Azam Games for the first time and has emerged as a star Karate player in her maiden inter-provincial games.

Expressing her rejoicing moments with APP, Saima informed that she is studying in Quetta and has greater interest in karate games.

"The credit of my success goes to my family who encouraged me for games and the coaches who have polished my skills to perform well", said Saima.

Saima said that she would continue improving her game in the training academy as she is targeting international games in the future.

"I will bring the honour for my beloved Pakistan in future fights at international level games. Agha Muhammad Mengal, my team coach and Fakhar un Nisa my coach in the academy collectively trained me to fight the games with confidence and courage", said the young karate champ who belongs to Golden Brother Marshal Arts Academy.

The third Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games were held in Islamabad from December 13 to 19, 2024, in which thousands of male and female athletes from Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir participated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab Young Male Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Gold Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

29 minutes ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

30 minutes ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

30 minutes ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

36 minutes ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

45 minutes ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

45 minutes ago
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

46 minutes ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

60 minutes ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

2 hours ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports