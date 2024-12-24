Open Menu

Saimak Mengal Secures 2 Golds For Balochistan In Quaid-e-Azam Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Saimak Mengal, representing the Balochistan Karate Team in the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games has secured two gold medals to become the only dual gold medalist champion from her province.

She was decorated with the medals in the Karate game in two categories; one medal each in a 45Kg competition and in the team fight.

The 16 years young Saimak participated in the Quaid-e-Azam Games for the first time and has emerged as a star Karate player in her maiden inter-provincial games.

Expressing her rejoicing moments with APP, Saimak informed that she is studying in Quetta and has greater interest in karate games.

"The credit of my success goes to my family who encouraged me for games and the coaches who have polished my skills to perform well", said Saimak.

Saimak said that she would continue improving her game in the training academy as she is targeting international games in the future.

"I will bring the honour for my beloved Pakistan in future fights at international level games. Agha Muhammad Mengal, my team coach and Fakhar un Nisa my coach in the academy collectively trained me to fight the games with confidence and courage", said the young karate champ who belongs to Golden Brother Marshal Arts Academy.

The third Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games were held in Islamabad from December 13 to 19, 2024, in which thousands of male and female athletes from Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir participated.

