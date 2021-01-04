UrduPoint.com
Saint-Etienne End Ex-skipper Ruffier's Contract Five Months Early

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:57 PM

French goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier's contract has been terminated by Saint-Etienne four months after he was suspended for insubordination, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday

Saint‑Étienne, France, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :French goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier's contract has been terminated by Saint-Etienne four months after he was suspended for insubordination, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

Les Verts' former captain Ruffier, 34, last featured for the side in February and was banned for six days in July for turning up late to training.

In November he was permanently suspended for leaving an individual training session early, with his deal set to finish next June.

"Saint-Etienne regret having come to this decision, which was made inevitable by the attitude of the player which jeopardised the institution," the club said.

Ruffier, who made the last of his three international appearances in 2010, is now a free agent after making 383 appearances for Saint-Etienne.

