Saints coach Payton 'doing well' after being cleared of coronavirus

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday he has been "cleared" and is "doing well" a week after becoming the first known person in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday he has been "cleared" and is "doing well" a week after becoming the first known person in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus.

Payton told New Orleans radio station WWL he felt lucky to have coped with the virus so well as the city suffered a major spike in positive COVID-19 tests.

"I'm doing well. I was cleared yesterday," Payton said. "It has been quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it.

"I've been fortunate. When you are quarantined, you stay inside like everyone's doing and you find ways to pass the time.

We had a competition committee meeting the other day on teleconference. But I'm feeling a lot better." Payton revealed last week he had tested positive for the virus, four days after he began feeling symptoms and five days after an appearance at an Arkansas race track.

"If I knew I had this I wouldn't have been at the racetrack," said Payton, who was only tested for coronavirus after displaying symptoms.

"We're not invincible and every one of us certainly can catch this thing.

"We've got politicians, athletes -- you name it, they've caught it. Prince Charles caught it, right? So it doesn't matter if you live in a castle or you live in an apartment."