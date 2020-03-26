UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saints Coach Payton 'doing Well' After Being Cleared Of Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:31 PM

Saints coach Payton 'doing well' after being cleared of coronavirus

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday he has been "cleared" and is "doing well" a week after becoming the first known person in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday he has been "cleared" and is "doing well" a week after becoming the first known person in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus.

Payton told New Orleans radio station WWL he felt lucky to have coped with the virus so well as the city suffered a major spike in positive COVID-19 tests.

"I'm doing well. I was cleared yesterday," Payton said. "It has been quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it.

"I've been fortunate. When you are quarantined, you stay inside like everyone's doing and you find ways to pass the time.

We had a competition committee meeting the other day on teleconference. But I'm feeling a lot better." Payton revealed last week he had tested positive for the virus, four days after he began feeling symptoms and five days after an appearance at an Arkansas race track.

"If I knew I had this I wouldn't have been at the racetrack," said Payton, who was only tested for coronavirus after displaying symptoms.

"We're not invincible and every one of us certainly can catch this thing.

"We've got politicians, athletes -- you name it, they've caught it. Prince Charles caught it, right? So it doesn't matter if you live in a castle or you live in an apartment."

Related Topics

New Orleans Race Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

23 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

23 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

26 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

28 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

31 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.