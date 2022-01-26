UrduPoint.com

Saints Coach Payton Steps Down After 15 Seasons

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Saints coach Payton steps down after 15 seasons

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Long-serving New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday he is stepping down after 15 seasons with the franchise.

Payton, 58, leaves the club after a rocky 9-8 season that saw the Saints fail to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Payton said at a news conference he was leaving the Saints after struggling to find the "heart" to continue coaching.

"I don't like the word 'retirement,'" Payton said.

"I still have a vision for doing things in football. And I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again. But that's not where my heart is right now." Payton took over as Saints head coach in 2006, and rapidly turned the franchise into a force after a dismal 3-13 record in 2005.

Working closely with quarterback Drew Brees, Payton forged one of the best offenses in the NFL, and led the team to a Super Bowl win in the 2009 season, beating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

Payton's career with New Orleans was touched by scandal though.

In 2012, the NFL ruled that the team had run a bounty system offering payments to Saints players who deliberately injured opponents.

Payton was alleged to have helped cover-up the existence of the scheme.

As a result, Payton was suspended for the entirety of the 2012 season -- the first time in NFL history a head coach had been suspended for any reason.

Despite the scandal, Payton was welcomed back in New Orleans following his suspension, resuming as head coach in 2013.

He was unable to guide the team back to the Super Bowl, however, despite reaching the playoffs on five more occasions between 2013 and 2020.

Related Topics

Football Injured Scandal Guide Indianapolis New Orleans 2016 2020 Best Coach

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather ..

Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather across the country

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in la ..

Pakistan reports 15 deaths due  to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th January 2022

1 hour ago
 A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

17 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.