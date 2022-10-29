UrduPoint.com

Sainz Beats Leclerc As Ferrari Duo Top Opening Practice

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Sainz beats Leclerc as Ferrari duo top opening practice

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :George Russell topped the times for Mercedes after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari during Friday's second practice at the Mexico Formula One Grand Prix.

Russell offered a hint of Mercedes' potential with a strong performance in a session devoted to tyre testing, in changeable conditions, while Leclerc, unhurt, was left to watch from the Ferrari garage.

The 24-year-old Briton took advantage of a chance to shine as one of only a few drivers permitted to run on 2022 tyres and clocked a best lap in one minute and 19.970 seconds on softs.

This lifted him eight-tenths of a second clear of Yuki Tsunoda in his Alpha Tauri and Esteban Ocon of Alpine, both also allowed to use half the session to work on set-up with regular tyres after handing their cars to guest rookies for the opening practice.

Russell's Mercedes teammate, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, was fourth-quickest in a session interrupted by two red flags.

The first came when Leclerc spun off heavily in his Ferrari and a second in the closing minutes when Zhou Guanyu suffered a hydraulic failure in his Alfa Romeo.

That brought the session to an early end and left Ferrari frustrated after dominating the opening practice when Carlos Sainz topped the times.

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen was sixth, one place behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who was given enthusiastic support by his home fans.

Leclerc wound up seventh ahead of Sainz, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri.

After a morning filled with political debate following the announcement by the FIA of Red Bull's punishment for last year's cost-cap breach and Ferrari's dominance of opening practice, there was an air of welcome calm as the second session began.

In warm but overcast conditions with rain threatening, the 90 minutes were cast to be used as an extensive Pirelli tyre test, concentrating on a range of soft compounds for consideration next year.

This gave the action an air of pre-season testing rather than race preparation, although those drivers who took no part in the earlier session, having given their cars to rookie reserve drivers, were permitted to use half of the session for set-up work this year's tyres.

The 2023 tyres were all unmarked and unpredictable.

Russell and Ocon were swiftly involved in the action and Perez provided his adoring fans with a reason to cheer on every passing lap, but there was little urgency before Sainz went top for Ferrari.

He was followed by Russell, on mediums, before Verstappen with a set of tester softs and then Perez set the pace until Russell, in 1:19.970, went 1.6 seconds clear after 20 minutes on fresh soft tyres.

Leclerc then crashed, after 33 minutes, spinning backwards into the barriers at turn seven and badly damaging the rear of his Ferrari to prompt a red flag stoppage that lasted 20 minutes.

He was unhurt, but it was a setback to him and the Ferrari team at a venue where they have not won since Alain Prost triumphed in 1990.

As the sky darkened, the track conditions deteriorated. The falling temperatures offered less grip as the cars slithered around ensuring Russell's lap remained the fastest.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Pierre Mexico Federal Investigation Agency All From Ferrari Best Top Alfa Romeo Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

11 minutes ago
 Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

9 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

9 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.