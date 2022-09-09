UrduPoint.com

Sainz Ensures Ferrari Top Times Again In Monza Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Sainz ensures Ferrari top times again in Monza practice

Carlos Sainz made sure Ferrari were fastest in both of Friday's practice runs at the Italian Grand Prix by topping the times in the second session at Monza

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Carlos Sainz made sure Ferrari were fastest in both of Friday's practice runs at the Italian Grand Prix by topping the times in the second session at Monza.

Spaniard Sainz posted a fastest time of one minute and 21.664 seconds, finishing 0.143sec ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen who is hunting his first ever win at the Temple of Speed.

Red Bull's Verstappen was hit with a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for taking on his fifth engine of the season.

Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who trails Verstappen in the driver's standings by 109 points, finished 0.193sec off the pace in third.

The Monegasque was fastest in the first session of the day and Verstappen's grid penalty has boosted his chances of claiming his second win at Monza after triumphing at the Italian track in 2019.

Verstappen is one of six drivers to be hit with sanctions alongside teammate Sergio Perez -- who drops back 10 places for a similar offence -- Lewis Hamilton, Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda.

Seven-time champion Hamilton is yet to win a GP this season and will start at the back of the grid for a power unit change and other engine infractions.

Sainz will start just ahead of the Mercedes driver and Tsunoda after being handed a 25-place penalty for new gearbox components.

The session was preceded by a minute's silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and former technical director Ross Brawn lined up alongside Brits Hamilton and Russell for the brief ceremony.

A further minute's silence is scheduled ahead of the race on Sunday afternoon.

Related Topics

Driver Mercedes Hamilton Brits Temple Federal Investigation Agency Sunday 2019 Ferrari Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cases of Violent Attacks on Schools in Myanmar Soa ..

Cases of Violent Attacks on Schools in Myanmar Soar After Military Coup in 2021 ..

1 minute ago
 Support of world crucial to respond to catastrophe ..

Support of world crucial to respond to catastrophe of floods: Bilawal

1 minute ago
 Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri criticizes Imran Khan ..

Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri criticizes Imran Khan for holding political gatheri ..

1 minute ago
 US Says Asked Embassies to Review Complaints About ..

US Says Asked Embassies to Review Complaints About Difficulties Paying for Russi ..

1 minute ago
 US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,00 ..

US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,000 Per Month Over Next 3 Years ..

7 minutes ago
 Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cu ..

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.