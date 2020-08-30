UrduPoint.com
Sainz Forced Out Of Race After Exhaust Failure Before Start

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Sainz forced out of race after exhaust failure before start

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Carlos Sainz was ruled out of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after his McLaren car suffered an exhaust failure on the way to the formation lap and the grid.

The team confirmed the Spaniard's plight in a social media message issued half an hour before the scheduled race start.

"Unfortunately, @Carlossainz55 will not start the #BelgianGP after an exhaust failure on the way to the grid." the team said on Twitter.

