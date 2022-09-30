UrduPoint.com

Sainz Leads Ferrari One-two As Verstappen Struggles In Singapore

Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Sainz leads Ferrari one-two as Verstappen struggles in Singapore

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc powered their Ferraris to a one-two in second practice Friday for the Singapore Grand Prix, while runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Red Bull struggled on Formula One's return to Asia

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc powered their Ferraris to a one-two in second practice Friday for the Singapore Grand Prix, while runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Red Bull struggled on Formula One's return to Asia.

The Dutchman celebrated his 25th birthday Friday with a cake in the Red Bull team hospitality before the first session, then spent most of the second in the garage with mechanics working on his front suspension.

Verstappen, who can retain his Formula One world championship with a race win on Sunday if other results go his way, did emerge late in the hour-long session for one qualifying simulation lap.

His time of 1min 42.926sec was good enough only for fourth, 0.339sec behind Sainz who clocked 1:42.587 around the Marina Bay street circuit.

"In FP2 we wanted to try a few things but it took a bit longer than we thought," said Verstappen of the delay in getting out of the garage.

"So it's not really representative." Leclerc posted a time of 1:42.795, 0.208sec behind his teammate, and the Mercedes of George Russell was third at 1:42.911.

Earlier Lewis Hamilton had sprung a surprise with the quickest time in the opening practice session of the first Singapore race weekend since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic.

- Albon encouraged - It was the first time Hamilton had topped the timesheets this season, giving him hope of being able to score a first grand prix victory in 2022 and maintain his run of winning a race in every season since his 2007 debut.

But the seven-time world champion later struggled with stability over the bumps and kerbs which caused him to run wide on the last corner of his final flying lap to leave him fifth, 0.595sec adrift of Sainz.

Esteban Ocon's Alpine was sixth fastest, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas.

Spain's Fernando Alonso, who will start a record 350th grand prix on Sunday, one more than Kimi Raikkonen's previous all-time mark, was eighth fastest in his Alpine.

Red Bull had looked more competitive early but both cars suffered with set-up issues under lights in the night session with Sergio Perez ninth, 1.3sec behind Sainz.

Verstappen has an almost unassailable lead in the title chase but must win Sunday's race and see his closest rivals falter to clinch with five races to go, or the fight will move on to Japan next week.

Single-lap pace in qualifying is crucial at Singapore, where pole position is a huge advantage on the 23-turn Marina Bay Circuit that affords few opportunities to overtake.

Alex Albon was encouraged by completing two sessions in his Williams less than three weeks after appendicitis and complications from surgery.

The British-born Thai driver was 16th fastest in both, a severe test of his fitness in the heat and humidity of Singapore.

There was drama at the AlphaTauri garage when Pierre Gasly had to leap from his car with flames coming above his head, quickly extinguished by the pit crew. The Frenchman returned to the track a few minutes later unharmed.

Related Topics

World Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Singapore George Lead Alpine Pierre Japan Turkish Lira Sunday 2019 From Alfa Romeo Race Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mariyyam Iqbal elected Chairperson of Handicrafts ..

Mariyyam Iqbal elected Chairperson of Handicrafts Association

3 minutes ago
 All aspects of sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) ..

All aspects of sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon for humanity

3 minutes ago
 European Commission's Proposals to Tackle Energy C ..

European Commission's Proposals to Tackle Energy Crisis Do Not Meet EU Needs - S ..

6 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Family of Moscow Mayor Sobyanin - Tre ..

US Sanctions Family of Moscow Mayor Sobyanin - Treasury Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Urges to Take Putin's Phrase About Danger o ..

Lavrov Urges to Take Putin's Phrase About Danger of Delaying Negotiations Seriou ..

6 minutes ago
 KP IGP hands over two vehicles to Police Public Sc ..

KP IGP hands over two vehicles to Police Public School

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.