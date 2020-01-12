UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sainz Wins Dakar Seventh Stage, Extends Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Sainz wins Dakar seventh stage, extends lead

Wadi adDawasir, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Carlos Sainz tightened his grip on the Dakar Rally with his third stage win of this year's edition marked by the death of bike rider Paulo Goncalves on Sunday.

Sainz in a Mini completed the longest special between Riyadh and Wadi ad-Dawasir over two minutes clear of Toyota rival Nasser Al-Attiyah with his fellow Mini driver Stephane Peterhansel in third.

The 57-year-old Sainz, a two-time former world rally champion, is in a strong position to add to his Dakar wins in 2010 and 2018.

With seven stages completed and five day's racing to go the Spaniard enjoys a comfortable 10 minute cushion over last year's winner Al-Attiyah, with 13-time Dakar champion Peterhansel a further nine minutes adrift.

Joan Barreda came out on top in the bikes category with American Ricky Brabec retaining his overall lead finishing fourth on the day.

Goncalves was killed after a crash at the 276 kilometre mark. The 40-year-old Portuguese, runner-up in 2015, was competing in his 13th Dakar.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Driver Dakar Lead Sunday 2015 2018 Toyota Top Mini

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

2 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperat ..

17 minutes ago

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.