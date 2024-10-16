Sajid Aims To Get England Out Quickly On 3rd Day
Muhammad Rameez Published October 16, 2024 | 07:24 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan expressed his gratitude after delivering an impressive performance on the 2nd day of the second Test against England.
Talking to the media after the match, he said that he did not get the chance in the Bangladesh series, but now it was aimed to offer his best. He was especially thrilled to take the prized wicket of England's star player, Joe Root. "Root is a big star, and it felt great to take his wicket," he added.
Looking ahead, Sajid emphasized the importance of bowling England out early on Day 3. "Tomorrow, we will aim to get England out quickly," he maintained.
Sajid also shared insights about his journey and preparation, explaining how he maintained his fitness and focus despite not always being part of the playing XI. "After the Champions Cup, I only played the final and then moved to departmental cricket. Even when I was not in the team, I kept myself fit and continued practicing," he said.
Reflecting on a missed run-out opportunity, Sajid admitted his disappointment. "I was upset about missing the run-out. Given the kind of fielder I am, that should not have happened", he expressed.
Sajid has been playing cricket from a young age and attributes his success to hard work and belief in himself. "I have been playing since I was very young, and I always rely on my hard work and self-belief", he added.
Despite a challenging start where he conceded some runs, Sajid stuck to his bowling plan and was rewarded with crucial breakthroughs. "In the beginning, I leaked some runs, but I stuck to my method, and eventually, I got the results," he explained.
Representing Pakistan remains a source of immense pride, he said and added that there was a special feeling when you play for your country and I always play for the star on this shirt, Sajid added.
