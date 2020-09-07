UrduPoint.com
Sajid Ali Khan Wins 38km Defense Day Cycle Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Sajid Ali Khan wins 38km Defense Day Cycle Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sajid Ali Khan lifted the trophy after recording 44 minutes and 29sec by winning the 38km Defence Day Cycling Race held here on the Northern Bypass on Monday.

Member Provincial Assembly Somi Falak Niaz was the chief guest. President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Provincial Cycling Association President Nisar Ahmad, Organizing Secretary Shayan Ali Shah, Secretary KP Muhammad Ali, Iftikhar Awan, Ahad Murtaza, players and other personalities.

Siddique Ahmad claimed second position and Abdullah recorded third position. Special guest and Member Provincial Assembly Somi Falak Niaz distributed prizes among the athletes. The 38km race started from Chamkani and ended at Mardan Bridge on main GT Road. In the race, Sajid Ali Khan of Peshawar District won first place with 44 minutes and 29 seconds. Siddiqullah won the second and Abdullah (Hayatabad Club) won the third position respectively in a closely finished race.

MPA Somi Falak Niaz paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the armed forces for their bravery. She also appreciated the organizers for paying tribute to the martyrs through holding of the race wherein more than 100 cyclists took part. She said, holding such activities reminds us of the sacrifices of our heroes. On this day, she said, we reiterate our commitment that as a united nation, the Armed forces are always ready to defend our country side by side with the people of Pakistan. She congratulated the athletes on their excellent performance and hoped that the cycle races would continue.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President, Pakistan Cycling Federation, while congratulating the Provincial and District Cycling Associations for organizing the best race, said that like every year, cycle races were organized across the country.

