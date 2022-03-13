Sajid dismisses Khawaja but Australia reach 407-7 in second Test

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's off-spinner Sajid Khan ended a stubborn knock from opener Usman Khawaja in a double strike as Australia progressed to 407-7 at tea on the second day of the second Test in Karachi on Sunday.

The wily spinner produced a sharp turning delivery that beat Khawaja's defensive push on the back foot to clip the top of the off stump, much to the joy of the home team's fielders.

Sajid's spin partner Nauman Ali bowled Cameron Green for 28 in the last over before tea.

At the break, Alex Carey (26) and Mitchell Starc (one) were at the crease, with Pakistan breaking through by getting three wickets in the post-lunch session.

Until then Khawaja had defied Pakistan's pace-cum-spin attack for nine hours and 12 minutes in an anchoring role since Australia won the toss and opted to bat on Saturday.

The left-hander from Queensland smashed 15 boundaries and six in his third 150-plus masterly knock.

Sajid had earlier dismissed Travis Head, leg-before wicket off a sharp delivery, while nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was bowled by allrounder Faheem Ashraf in the first session for 38.

It was a dull morning session as Australia added 81 after resuming on 251-3 on a slow turning track of the National Stadium.

Ashraf (2-55) and Sajid (2-110) were the pick of the home bowlers.

Earlier, Khawaja added 54 for the fourth wicket with Lyon to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers who were looking for early wickets to halt Australia's progress.

Ashraf could have dismissed Lyon on 31 but failed to hold on to a return catch to his left.

Lyon capitalised on the reprieve with a sweetly-timed boundary but Ashraf had the last laugh three overs later, with a delivery that clattered into the stumps after brushing the Australian's pads.

Lyon, dropped on nought by Imam-ul-Haq off pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday, hit five boundaries during his stubborn knock of 38.

Khawaja was unflustered and pushed Hasan Ali for a single to complete his 150.

Australia, touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 international on the tour.

