Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain Mushtaq

The off-spinner who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has advised him to focus on his line and length and continue the way he did in domestic cricket.

“Saqlain Mustaq bhai has asked me to continue the way I did in domestic cricket and maintain good line and length,” Sajid Khan said while quoting Saqlain Mushtaq during Pakistan team’s ongoing training camp at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Saqlain Mushtaq now a days is head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Sajid Khan is one of the nine uncapped players in Pakistan’s 20-man squad for upcoming wo-match Test series against South Africa.

He said: “ Saqlain Mushtaq advised me to spot the batsman’s weakness and bowl accordingly,”.

He went on to say that he also told him few others which he had already incorporated in his bowling. “This has made me more comfortable and I felt good after listening to Saqlain bhai’s motivational talk,” said the player.

Pakistan and South Africa both are all set to play their first Test on January 26th in Karachi.