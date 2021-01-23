UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sajid Khan Reveals Advice He Received From Saqlain Mushtaq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:19 PM

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain Mushtaq

The off-spinner who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says  legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has advised him to focus on his line and length and continue the way he did in domestic cricket.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Sajid Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s off-spinner, revealed on Saturday the advice he got from legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Sajid Khan said that Saqlain Mushtaq advised him that he should continue bowling the way he did in domestic cricket and should maintain a good line and length.

“Saqlain Mustaq bhai has asked me to continue the way I did in domestic cricket and maintain good line and length,” Sajid Khan said while quoting Saqlain Mushtaq during Pakistan team’s ongoing training camp at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Saqlain Mushtaq now a days is head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Sajid Khan is one of the nine uncapped players in Pakistan’s 20-man squad for upcoming wo-match Test series against South Africa.

He said: “ Saqlain Mushtaq advised me to spot the batsman’s weakness and bowl accordingly,”.

He went on to say that he also told him few others which he had already incorporated in his bowling. “This has made me more comfortable and I felt good after listening to Saqlain bhai’s motivational talk,” said the player.

Pakistan and South Africa both are all set to play their first Test on January 26th in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket South Africa January All From

Recent Stories

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

16 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

36 minutes ago

Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pi ..

40 minutes ago

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.