Sajid Khan Shines With 5 Wickets As Peshawar Leads Lahore Whites
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Peshawar's captain, Sajid Khan took five wickets to lead his team to a 116-run first innings advantage over Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Abbottabad cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Peshawar managed to add 39 runs to their overnight score of 293-7 as they were bundled out for 332 in 72 overs. In turn, Sajid’s 5-56, Mir Hamza’s 3-58 and Niaz Khan’s 2-36 helped Peshawar restrict Lahore Whites 216 all out in 56.3 overs. Peshawar slipped to 14-3 as stumps were drawn on day two as Naseem Shah took two wickets in three overs for just one run.
Earlier in the day, Sajid, continuing from his overnight score of 11 helped his team add valuable runs as he finished with 43 off 76 balls including seven fours. Lahore Whites lost their top three batters to pacers Mir Hamza and Niaz Khan as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.
No.5 batter, Obaid Shahid, who walked in to bat with 45-3 on the board, struck 11 fours in his imposing 75 off 105 balls. Skipper Saad Nasim hit four sixes and one four in his 22-ball 36.
Sajid’s five wickets came in 17 overs with one maiden.
Peshawar’s start to the second innings was jolted by Naseem, who removed first innings performer Maaz Sadaqat for a three-ball duck and then pinned Ubaidullah for a three-ball one. Ahmed Bashir took the third wicket as Peshawar closed the day with a 130-run second innings lead and seven wickets in the bag.
Nabi Gul (11 n0t out, 16b, 2x4s) and Sajjad Ibraheem (1 not out, 9b) will be on the crease for Peshawar when they resume their second innings on day three.
Scores in brief (Day 2 of 4):
Triangular stage – Match 2 - Peshawar vs Lahore Whites at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad
Peshawar lead by 130 runs
Peshawar 332 all out, 82.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 95, Zubair Khan 71, Mohammad Haris 45, Sajid Khan 43, Nabi Gul 22; Ahmed Bashir 3-54, Naseem Shah 2-79, Ubaid Shah 2-95) and 14-3, 6 overs (Nabi Gul 11 not out; Naseem Shah 2-1)
Lahore Whites 216 all out, 56.3 overs (Obaid Shahid 75, Saad Nasim 36, Imran Dogar 27, Attyab Ahmed 25; Sajid Khan 5-56, Mir Hamza 3-58, Niaz Khan 2-36.
