Sajid Khan shines with six-wicket haul as Pakistan trail by 194 runs

Pakistan's bowling attack delivered a stellar performance on the first day of the third Test, claiming all 10 English wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's bowling attack delivered a stellar performance on the first day of the third Test, claiming all 10 English wickets at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

Pakistan trailed by 194 runs in reply to England’s 267 all out after stumps were drawn on day one. Sajid Khan led Pakistan’s bowling from front as he bagged his third Test five-wicket haul while half-centuries from Jamie Smith (89, 119b, 5x4s, 6x6s) and Ben Duckett (52, 84b, 4x4s, 1x6) along with a valuable contribution from Gus Atkinson (39 & 1-2) with both bat and ball, helped England fight back.

Pakistan managed 73-3 in 23 overs at the close of play with Shan Masood (16 not out, 32b) and Saud Shakeel (16 not out, 34b, 1x4) present on the crease.

Earlier, Shoaib Bashir pinned Abdullah Shafique in the 10th over breaking the 35-run opening stand. Saim Ayub (19, 36b, 1x4) and Kamran Ghulam (3, 9b) fell to Jack Leach and Atkinson respectively with the scorecard reading 46-3 in 13.4 overs.

After England opted to bat first, Noman Ali drew first blood for Pakistan when he removed Zak Crawley (29, 43b, 3x4s) in the 14th over putting an end to the 56-run opening partnership.

England’s middle-order crumbled against spin as they lost their next five wickets in a space of 13.2 overs as they were reduced to 118-6 with Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook falling for single-digit scores.

Smith, who walked in to bat at No. 7, joined forces with Atkinson to put on a defiant 105-run seventh-wicket stand. Noman struck in the 60th over, with 223 runs on the board to break the partnership. Three overs later, Smith fell 11 short of his century as Zahid induced a top edge which was safely grabbed by Mohammad Rizwan.

Sajid, who finished with 6-128 in his 29.2 overs, wrapped up England’s innings at 267 taking the last two wickets. Noman Ali returned figures of 3-88 while Zahid’s lone wicket came at the cost of 44 runs in 10 overs.

Meanwhile in a press conference after the end of Day 1, Pakistani spinner Sajid Khan has highlighted the importance of varying pace and using the crease to trouble English batters on the first day of the third Test against England. England won the toss and elected to bat first scoring 267 runs for all in their first innings while Pakistan stands at 73 for 3 on Day 1.

“Varying pace and utilizing the crease effectively was vital in troubling English batters.

I predicted something would happen between 25-30 overs. We bowled well, but they also played some poor shots," he said in a press conference after the end of Day 1 of the third Test. On Pakistan's batting, he said, "Our goal was to avoid losing more than one wicket on Day 1, but unfortunately, we're three down. Now, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel hold the key. The first 25-30 minutes on Day 2 will be on how they spend the time on the crease. We will try to do runs and then take the lead," he said.

Khan praised experienced bowler Noman Ali, saying, "He guides me, and we enjoy bowling together." "We didn't give England room, but they played well to score this many runs. We didn't want a 100-run partnership, but they excelled after losing six wickets." He also thanked the Pindi crowd for their support and encouraged them to attend the remaining days. "Fan support in Multan was also fantastic. Winning the series would be a great reward for them."

England batter Jamie Smith shared his thoughts after scoring 89 runs off 119 balls, saying, "It was essential to win the toss and make the most of batting first. You don't expect identical conditions to those back home, but that's what makes touring so valuable, facing different challenges and learning." Smith highlighted the significance of first-innings runs, citing key partnerships.

"Ben Duckett showcased his skill, and Gus Atkinson's contribution alleviated pressure." Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the Pakistan tour. "It's been fantastic. I've loved every minute. We've received exceptional hospitality and encountered varied pitches, broadening my experience." He also emphasized the importance of scoring runs in all conditions, boosting his confidence for future challenges.

Scores in brief: England 267 all out, 68.2 overs (Jamie Smith 89, Ben Duckett 52, Gus Atkinson 39, Zak Crawley 29; Sajid Khan 6-128, Noman Ali 3-88, Zahid Mehmood 1-44)

Pakistan 73-3, 23 overs (Saim Ayub 19, Shan Masood 16 not out, Saud Shakeel 16 not out; Gus Atkinson 1-2, Shoaib Bashir 1-29, Jack Leach 1-33).

APP/vad-msr