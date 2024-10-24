Sajid Khan stresses importance of pace variation

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has highlighted the importance of varying pace and using the crease to trouble English batters on the first day of the third Test against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has highlighted the importance of varying pace and using the crease to trouble English batters on the first day of the third Test against England.

England won the toss and elected to bat first scoring 267 runs for all in their first innings while Pakistan stands at 73 for 3 on Day 1.

“Varying pace and utilizing the crease effectively was vital in troubling English batters. I predicted something would happen between 25-30 overs. We bowled well, but they also played some poor shots," he said in a press conference after the end of Day 1 of the third Test.

On Pakistan's batting, he said, "Our goal was to avoid losing more than one wicket on Day 1, but unfortunately, we're three down. Now, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel hold the key. The first 25-30 minutes on Day 2 will be on how they spend the time on the crease. We will try to do runs and then take the lead," he said.

Khan praised experienced bowler Noman Ali, saying, "He guides me, and we enjoy bowling together."

"We didn't give England room, but they played well to score this many runs.

We didn't want a 100-run partnership, but they excelled after losing six wickets."

He also thanked the Pindi crowd for their support and encouraged them to attend the remaining days. "Fan support in Multan was also fantastic. Winning the series would be a great reward for them."

Meanwhile, England batter Jamie Smith shared his thoughts after scoring 89 runs off 119 balls, saying, "It was essential to win the toss and make the most of batting first. You don't expect identical conditions to those back home, but that's what makes touring so valuable, facing different challenges and learning."

Smith highlighted the significance of first-innings runs, citing key partnerships. "Ben Duckett showcased his skill, and Gus Atkinson's contribution alleviated pressure."

Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the Pakistan tour. "It's been fantastic. I've loved every minute. We've received exceptional hospitality and encountered varied pitches, broadening my experience."

He also emphasized the importance of scoring runs in all conditions, boosting his confidence for future challenges.

