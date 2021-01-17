Sajid proves to be a shining cricketing star in the times to come: Malik Farman

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Sajid Khan of Peshawar who made a place in the national Test cricket team for the South African home series with his tireless work and hard work would became a shining star of the times to come and our expectations from him would definitely be fulfilled.

Managing Director of the International Malik Cricket academy Peshawar Malik Farhan while talking to APP here on Sunday expressed these views. Malik Farman said that Sajid Khan, who hailed from a very poor family, started his cricket career from Malik Cricket Club Peshawar a few years ago and had made a name for himself in Peshawar with his expertise in all three fields of sports.

He also said that Sajid Khan started his career with Malik Sports Club and later became the captain of Malik Cricket Club in the national U16 U19 teams. Not only made a place in the team but also made a name for our province and club by making a place in the national Test cricket team due to its excellent performances.

He said"Sajid Khan is a hard working and brave player. God willing, he will show his performances at the international level." It should be noted that Sajid Khan has been the leading bowler in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and he took 62 wickets.

When contacted Sajid Khan lauded Abdul Razzaq who all the time advised him to never give up.

"Abdul Razzaq is very friendly, he teaches a lot, not only about bowling but he also advises about batting. He was a fighter himself, and he is trying to make us the same," he disclosed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spinner Sajid Khan said iconic Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was a fighter.

He said, Abdul Razzaq has done so much for him and the rest of the team as he taught the players a lot and wants them to be just as tough as he was during his playing days.

Sajid Khan, born on September 3, 1993, plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He made his first-class debut for Peshawar in the 2016–17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on October 22, 2016. He made his List A debut on January 20, 2017 for Peshawar in the 2016–17 Regional One Day Cup. He made his Twenty20 debut for Peshawar in the 2018–19 National T20 Cup on December 11, 2018.

In January 2021, following the final of the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was named as the Best Bowler of the tournament. Later the same month, he was named in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2020–21 Pakistan Cup. In January 2021, he was named in Pakistan's Test squad for their series against South Africa.