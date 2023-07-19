Open Menu

Sajid Sadpara Ascends Broad Peak

Published July 19, 2023

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara on Wednesday successfully ascended Broad Peak (8,047-metre high) without the aid of extra oxygen or assistance, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara on Wednesday successfully ascended Broad Peak (8,047-metre high) without the aid of extra oxygen or assistance, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

"With this notable accomplishment, Sajid has now summited eight 8,000-meter peaks without using oxygen, including all five peaks of Pakistan's above 8,000-meter," Karrar Haidri Secretary ACP said in a statement.

Located in Gilgit-Baltistan adjacent to K2, Broad Peak is the world's 12th highest mountain.

