Sajid Sadpara Ascends Broad Peak
Muhammad Rameez Published July 19, 2023 | 10:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara on Wednesday successfully ascended Broad Peak (8,047-metre high) without the aid of extra oxygen or assistance, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.
"With this notable accomplishment, Sajid has now summited eight 8,000-meter peaks without using oxygen, including all five peaks of Pakistan's above 8,000-meter," Karrar Haidri Secretary ACP said in a statement.
Located in Gilgit-Baltistan adjacent to K2, Broad Peak is the world's 12th highest mountain.