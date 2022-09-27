UrduPoint.com

Sajid Sadpara Summits Mt. Manaslu Without Oxygen

Muhammad Rameez Published September 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Sajid Sadpara summits Mt. Manaslu without oxygen

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Sajid Sadpara, the son of late legendary climber Ali Sadpara has summitted Nepal's Manaslu Peak without using oxygen, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Tuesday.

"Sajid reached atop the peak on Monday,"  Karrar Haidri, Secretary ACP told APP.

Manaslu, the 8th highest peak in the world is elevated at the height of 8,163m above sea level in the ridges of Mansiri Himal in the Gorkha District of Nepal.

According to Haidri, Sajid is the first Pakistani to scale Manaslu without oxygen.

"He is in good shape and can achieve such targets with quite ease. We are proud of him," he added.

