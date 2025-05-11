Sajid Sadpara Summits World’s 7th Highest Mountain
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has successfully summited Dhaulagiri (8,167m), the world’s 7th highest mountain, without supplemental oxygen.
According to Karrar Haidri, Secretary, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), this extraordinary accomplishment was made possible with the support of Seven Summit Treks Nepal and Sabroso Pakistan, with technical climbing gear proudly sponsored by Kailas.
He said it is a proud and historic moment for Pakistan and the global mountaineering community.
