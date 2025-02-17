Open Menu

Sajjad, Asif, Sajjad Move In Knockout Round Of Asian Men Snooker C’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM

Pakistani cueists Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sajjad have qualified for the knockout round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cueists Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sajjad have qualified for the knockout round of the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar.

According to details received here, on day 3rd matches, Sajjad beat Ayman Alamri of Saudi Arabia 4-1 (67-57, 68-33, 73(56)-7, 70-83, 73-46) while Asif outplayed Siyavosh Mozayani of Iran 4-1 (70(57)-31, 12-55(53), 76(75)-39, 85-36, 76(76)-0) and Sajjad defeated Fung Kwok Wai of Hong Kong 4-2 (101(65)-25, 75(58)-0, 79(63)-30, 50-75, 48-77(71), 63-52).

Meanwhile Mohamed Shehab of United Arab Emirates downed Pakistan’s Shahid Aftab 4-2 (124(102)-6, 57-8, 43-67(56), 35-84, 67(51)-36, 80-18).

