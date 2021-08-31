Sajjad Shah clinched the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship title being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Sajjad Shah clinched the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship title being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the men's singles event, Sajjad Shah stood 1st while Ali Suria and Ahmer Suldera got 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. Ijaz ur Rehman finished 4th�position.

In the men's deaf event, Qasim Asad got first position while Azam Khan and Amir Shah secured 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.

In women deaf event, Zehra Amir, Moeeza and Asmat Asif bagged 1st, 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.� In inter school event, Ayaz ur Rehman obtained 1st�position while Aarij and Wajid finished 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.

In inter university event, Adil Bashir got first position while Saad and Hamza secured 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.

In amateur event, Haider, Bablu and Unaib obtained 1st, 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.� In women singles event, Roshi received first position while Rozina and Noor bagged 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.

� In team event, Karachi Lions won the event while Hunter and Warriors got 2nd�and 3rd�positions, respectively.

In media event, Shakir Abbasi, Rizwan and Zahid Farooq secured first, second and third positions respectively.

Air Commodore (R), Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away prizes to the winning players. President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, Secretary General, Muhammad Chattha and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

The players from across the country took part in nine different categories including Master singles, Team, Amateur, Deaf (Men and Women), Women Singles, Inter Schools, Inter Universities and Media events in the championship.�The championship was played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.