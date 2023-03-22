UrduPoint.com

Sakamoto Hits High Notes To Lead At Skating Worlds

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Sakamoto hits high notes to lead at skating worlds

Japan's defending champion Kaori Sakamoto hailed her "best performance of the season" as she took the lead after the women's short programme at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday

Saitama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Japan's defending champion Kaori Sakamoto hailed her "best performance of the season" as she took the lead after the women's short programme at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday.

Performing in front of her home crowd in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Sakamoto skated a clean routine to claim a score of 79.24, ahead of second-place Lee Hae-in of South Korea on 73.62.

Russian skaters have again been banned from the world championships because of the war in Ukraine.

Sakamoto said she felt she "could have gone a little further" with her score but she was still satisfied with her performance after an up-and-down season.

"I have felt uncomfortable this season but today I felt none of that and I was able to do what I set out to do," she said.

"I had fun out there." Japan's Mai Mihara was third with 73.46.

Sakamoto won Olympic bronze at last year's Beijing Games but she said "revenge" was on her mind after finishing fifth the last time the world championships were held in Saitama, in 2019.

"I want to show how much I've improved over the past four years when I do my free skate," she said, looking ahead to Friday's women's finale.

US champion Isabeau Levito, who turned 16 earlier this month, finished fourth after claiming a personal-best score of 73.03.

"I feel like it just slowly got bigger and bigger, so it wasn't like a big jump," she said of her debut world championships appearance.

- Uno sweats on fitness - Japan's Shoma Uno was left sweating on the defence of his men's title when he fell and injured his ankle in practice on the eve of the competition.

A Japanese team official said Uno would be re-evaluated on Thursday morning, just hours before he is due to perform his short programme.

The 25-year-old Uno fell in practice and cut short the session as doctors looked at his right ankle.

He was not taken to hospital but a Japanese team official said Uno was already struggling.

"He says himself that he thinks he's going to be alright but we will look at it again tomorrow," said Japan Skating Federation official Yosuke Takeuchi.

In pairs, Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara claimed a personal best to take the lead after the short programme.

Miura and Kihara scored a whopping 80.72 to move ahead of US rivals Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier on 74.64.

Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii were third on 73.24.

Miura and Kihara beat Knierim and Frazier at the Grand Prix final in December and the Japanese pair were thrilled to break new ground with their best-ever score.

"We had set 80 points as our goal for the short programme this season so we're really happy to be able to achieve that in the final competition," said Kihara.

"There have been much better pairs than us that have never scored 80, so it feels like we have got just a little closer to them now."

Related Topics

Injured World Ukraine Brandon Beijing Tokyo Lead Japan South Korea December Women 2019 Olympics Bronze From Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

15 minutes ago
 Surprise jump in UK inflation deals new cost-of-li ..

Surprise jump in UK inflation deals new cost-of-living blow

16 seconds ago
 Miankhel for early resolution of flood victims's w ..

Miankhel for early resolution of flood victims's woes in Dera

18 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

30 minutes ago
 Bushfires Devastate Over 247,000 Acres of Land in ..

Bushfires Devastate Over 247,000 Acres of Land in Australia - Reports

1 minute ago
 FGIR urges the need of collective responsibility f ..

FGIR urges the need of collective responsibility for passengers safety

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.