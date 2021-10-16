UrduPoint.com

SakhaKot Sports Festival Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:52 PM

SakhaKot Sports Festival concludes

The first SakhaKot Sports Festival held in Malakand District has come to an end and players from all across Malakand District actively participated in Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Bodybuilding and Athletics competitions

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The first SakhaKot Sports Festival held in Malakand District has come to an end and players from all across Malakand District actively participated in Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Bodybuilding and Athletics competitions.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmad Sheikh was the chief guest. The trophies were distributed among the players.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Wahidullah, Assistant Commissioner Fawad Khattak, Project Director Mardali Mohmand, DSO Muhammad Naveed, MPA Pir Musur's brother islam Khan, Adil Khattak, Amjad Khattak, Ziaullah and Uzair Ali were also present on the occasion.

In collaboration with the district administration, District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed organized a festival in the name of Sakha Kot at Tehsil Sakha Kot ground to provide opportunities for positive activities like sports to the youth in Malakand district.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh said that the youth should participate in sports more and more as it helps in building a healthy society.

He also appreciated the efforts of District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed for organizing more sports competitions for the youth and said that he was busy in organizing tournaments in Sakha Kot, Malakand, Dargai and other areas which was a good thing.

According to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has instructed all the districts administration, Directorate General Sports, DSO, Regional Sports Officer to have more and more sports activities in each of the KP districts including merged tribal areas so that good talented players would come up at national and international levels.

On this occasion, DC Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh and other officials played cricket, in which Altaf Ahmed Sheikh batted aggressively and hit sixes and fours. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Sheikh and other officials praised the players and gave them trophies, medals and cash prizes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Malakand Dargai All From

Recent Stories

Govt trying to offer relief to masses: FM

Govt trying to offer relief to masses: FM

3 minutes ago
 KIIR calls for Youths' vital role for promoting Ka ..

KIIR calls for Youths' vital role for promoting Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to ..

Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to area women: Kamran Bangash

8 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teache ..

French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

8 minutes ago
 Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indi ..

Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indian troops

22 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, toll ..

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 4

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.