SakhaKot Sports Festival concludes

The first SakhaKot Sports Festival held in Malakand District has come to an end and players from all across Malakand District actively participated in Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Bodybuilding and Athletics competitions

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The first SakhaKot Sports Festival held in Malakand District has come to an end and players from all across Malakand District actively participated in Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Bodybuilding and Athletics competitions.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmad Sheikh was the chief guest. The trophies were distributed among the players.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Wahidullah, Assistant Commissioner Fawad Khattak, Project Director Mardali Mohmand, DSO Muhammad Naveed, MPA Pir Musur's brother islam Khan, Adil Khattak, Amjad Khattak, Ziaullah and Uzair Ali were also present on the occasion.

In collaboration with the district administration, District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed organized a festival in the name of Sakha Kot at Tehsil Sakha Kot ground to provide opportunities for positive activities like sports to the youth in Malakand district.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh said that the youth should participate in sports more and more as it helps in building a healthy society.

He also appreciated the efforts of District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed for organizing more sports competitions for the youth and said that he was busy in organizing tournaments in Sakha Kot, Malakand, Dargai and other areas which was a good thing.

According to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has instructed all the districts administration, Directorate General Sports, DSO, Regional Sports Officer to have more and more sports activities in each of the KP districts including merged tribal areas so that good talented players would come up at national and international levels.

On this occasion, DC Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh and other officials played cricket, in which Altaf Ahmed Sheikh batted aggressively and hit sixes and fours. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Sheikh and other officials praised the players and gave them trophies, medals and cash prizes.