Sakkari Advances To Face Raducanu In US Open Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Sakkari advances to face Raducanu in US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari advanced to the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday by defeating Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

Sakkari, who matched her best Slam run from this year's French Open, will next face British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a berth in Saturday's championship match.

