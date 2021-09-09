Sakkari advances to face Raducanu in US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari advanced to the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday by defeating Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

Sakkari, who matched her best Slam run from this year's French Open, will next face British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a berth in Saturday's championship match.