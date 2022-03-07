UrduPoint.com

Sakkari Only Climber In WTA Top 20

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Maria Sakkari was the only climber in the top 20 of the WTA rankings released on Monday, climbing one place to No. 6 and exchanging places with Spaniard Paula Badosa

Maria Sakkari was the only climber in the top 20 of the WTA rankings released on Monday, climbing one place to No. 6 and exchanging places with Spaniard Paula Badosa.

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty retained a huge lead over Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka stays third but is one of five women in the top 30 who have become stateless afer the WTA ruled players from her country and Russia cannot compete under their national flags due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus is an ally of Russia's and hosted troops used in the invasion.

The top-ranked Ukrainian, Elina Svitolina dropped three places to 18th but Dayana Yastremska jumped 37 places to 103 following her emotional run to Sunday's final in the Lyon.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7980 pts 2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5073 3.

Aryna Sabalenka 4853 4. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4776 5. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4721 6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4436 (+1) 7. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4424 (-1) 8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4242 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3235 10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3065 11. Danielle Collins (USA) 2972 12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2880 13. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2635 14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2473 15. Victoria Azarenka 2271 (+1) 16. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2232 (+2) 17. Cori Gauff (USA) 2231 (+2) 18. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2207 (-3) 19. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2206 (-2) 20. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2101 Selected 21. Leylah Fernadez (CAN) 2066 26. Simona Halep (ROM) 1936 (+1) 29. Madison Keys (USA) 1690 (-1) 31. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 1585 41. Shuai Zhang (CHN) 1225 (+23) 44. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 1198 (-1)78. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 826 (+2)103. Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 641 (+37)

