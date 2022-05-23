UrduPoint.com

Salah And Son Share Premier League Golden Boot

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Salah and Son share Premier League Golden Boot

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min shared the Premier League Golden Boot on Sunday after both forwards scored on the final day of the season.

South Korea's Son netted twice in Tottenham's 5-0 win at Norwich to move to 23 goals -- one clear of Salah, but the Egypt forward struck late in Liverpool's 3-1 win at home to Wolves.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo finished third with 18 goals in his first season back in the Premier League.

Salah's goal was ultimately in vain as Jurgen Klopp's team finished one point behind Manchester City, who scored three goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

Tottenham's win secured a fourth-place finish, meaning they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Son, 29, said it was "incredible" to have the award.

"I can't believe it," he told the BBC.

"I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it's my in hands. I can't believe it.

"Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest ones.

"I didn't give up. I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today." Spurs manager Antonio Conte was delighted to see club and individual ambitions realised with the rout of the Canaries at Carrow Road.

"This was our target," he told the BBC.

"First to get in the Champions League but then when there was a chance to help Sonny reach the top scorer, we enjoyed it," the Italian added.

"I have seen his team-mates try to help him. The award is for Son but it's for the whole team. They helped him reach this big achievement."

