Salah Left Out Of Egypt Olympics Squad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Salah left out of Egypt Olympics squad

Cairo, July 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was omitted from the Egypt's Olympic Games squad, the Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) announced.

It has been widely reported the Reds had refused to release Salah and Galatasaray had also done so for Mostafa Mohamed for the tournament between July 21-August 7.

The 22-man squad, named by under 23 coach Shawky Gharib on Friday, included Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ittihad's Ahmed Hegazy and Zamalek's Mahmoud al-Wensh.

The Turkish club are taking part in July's Champions league play-offs against PSV Eindhoven.

The Pharaohs qualified for Tokyo's Games after their U-23 AFCON triumph in 2019.

They are in Group C, playing alongside Argentina, Spain, and Australia.

More Stories From Sports

