Mohamed Salah has urged Liverpool to make the best of their "tough" season by pushing for Champions League glory

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Mohamed Salah has urged Liverpool to make the best of their "tough" season by pushing for Champions League glory.

Jurgen Klopp's side are certain to surrender the Premier League title after a miserable run sent the champions crashing down to seventh place.

The injury-hit Reds are 25 points behind leaders Manchester City and five points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea.

Qualifying for next season's Champions League via a top four finish will be tricky but not impossible.

Liverpool have shown signs of getting back on track after beating Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 second leg and Wolves in the Premier League.

With a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid looming in April, Egypt forward Salah wants his Liverpool team-mates to target European success.

"I'm happy about our last results, so hopefully we can just keep winning," Salah told Liverpool's website.

"It's tough for all of us because of the situation we have been through and our position in the Premier League, but I believe it's going to be better.

"In the Champions League we are doing good." Despite Liverpool's poor run, Salah is still this season's joint Premier League top-scorer alongside Harry Kane on 17.

His own goalscoring has not suffered too badly as he has already reached 25 in all competitions for the third time in four seasons, but the forward is keen to focus on what he can do to help the side's progress.

"I don't want to just talk about my season because we play as a team, so I'd say it's a tough season for all of us and we just need to carry on and try to win games," Salah said.

"We're going to give our 100 per cent to win the next few games and hopefully we can do that and do good also in the Champions League."