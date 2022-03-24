UrduPoint.com

Salah Vows Revenge As Egypt And Senegal Fight For World Cup Place

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Egypt captain Mohamed Salah has vowed to avenge an Africa Cup of Nations final loss last month to Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal when they clash again on Friday in a 2022 World Cup play-off.

Failure in the continental final was particularly bitter for prolific Liverpool scorer Salah as he was also part of the Egyptian team that lost the 2017 Cup of Nations final against Cameroon.

Liverpool teammate Mane played a pivotal role in the first Cup of Nations triumph of Senegal -- atoning for a penalty miss in regular time by converting the spot-kick that won the shoot-out.

Egypt host the first leg on Friday and Senegal have home advantage next Tuesday with the aggregate winners filling one of five places reserved for Africa at the 32-nation finals in Qatar.

Here, AFP Sport looks ahead to the five first legs with Cameroon seeking a record-extending eighth appearance by an African nation at the World Cup and Mali hoping to reach the finals for the first time.

