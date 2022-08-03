Salar Khan off to a flying start in KP First Iftikhar Ahmad Junior Ranking Championship

Salar Khan off to a flying start after defeating Owais Khan in the first round of the U8 singles part of the First Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iftikhar Ahmad Junior Ranking Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Salar Khan off to a flying start after defeating Owais Khan in the first round of the U8 singles part of the First Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iftikhar Ahmad Junior Ranking Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Salar Khan defeated Owais Khan by 6-1 and 6-2 and marched into the next round. In the other matches of the U8 age group category Faizan Khan defeated Shayan by 6-1 and 6-2, in the Boys U12 singles Muhammad Zalan recorded victory against Zohaib Amjad by 6-2 and 6-2, Ahmad defeated Abdullah by 6-2 and 6-1, in the Boys U16 singles Shasawar Khan recorded victory against Ihsan Ullah at 6-3 and 6-2 and Shayan Afridi overpowered his strong rival Zahid Khan in a marathon three sets battle lasted for two hours, the score was 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4. The two Shayan Afridi and Zahid Khan gave each other a tough fight with a good number of spectators enjoying the match.

Shayan Afridi and Zahid Khan also exhibited some excellent cross-courts smashes and strong serves. Assistant Director Accounts Amjad Iqbal was the chief guest along with Account Assistant Aizaz Khan, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coach Zakirullah and others. Coaches and personalities were present.

Former tennis player Iftikhar Ahmed is holding these competitions from his own pocket by sponsoring the Championship wherein more than 110 players in various age groups categories including U8, U12, U14, and U16 are taking part.

The Championship would continue till August 5, which includes boys U8, U12, U14 and U16 and a media persons singles competitions. Assistant Director of Accounts Amjad Iqbal lauded KP Tennis Association for their regular competitions. He also paid tribute to former tennis player and Coach Iftikhar Ahmad and Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil for organizing the best competitions.

Umar Ayaz also lauded the efforts of the Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir and cardiac surgeon Dr. Farhat Abbas for ensuring due facilities to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Dr. Tahir and Dr. Farhat Abbas did a lot of efforts for the promotion of tennis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that is why more players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are coming to the national and international ranking.

He said, today the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are included in the top ranking of tennis and most of our players have done excellent services for the country and the nation at the international level as well and in the future, if given an opportunity, they would win more laurels.

He said that like ex-tennis player Iftikhar Ahmed, sponsors have to come forward for tennis. He said that soon national competitions will be organized in Peshawar for which planning is being done which will help in the promotion of sports.