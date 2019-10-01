UrduPoint.com
Salazar Faces World Championships Expulsion After Drug Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Alberto Salazar will be barred from the World Athletics Championships following his four-year doping ban, US officials said Tuesday

In a statement following news of Salazar's suspension, the United States Track and Field Federation said it had moved to have the 61-year-old coach stripped of his credentials for Doha.

"USATF has taken the steps necessary to have Mr. Salazar's IAAF World Championships accreditation deactivated," the USATF said in a statement emailed to AFP.

"USATF's commitment to clean sport and a level playing field for all athletes cannot be overstated," the federation added.

"USATF's focus remains on the health and well-being of its athletes." Salazar was not a part of the US track and field team competing in Doha, but several athletes from his Nike Oregon Project stable are competing in Doha.

Salazar, best known as the long-time coach of Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, coached the Netherland's Ethiopian-born Sifan Hassan to the 10,000 metres gold on Saturday.

Hassan is also expected to take part in either the 1,500m or 5,000m later this week.

