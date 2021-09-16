UrduPoint.com

Salazar Loses CAS Appeal Against Suspension: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 16 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Salazar loses CAS appeal against suspension: reports

London, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Athletics coach Alberto Salazar will serve the entirety of his four-year ban for doping offences after losing an appeal against suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, British media reports said Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former head of the now-shuttered Nike Oregon Project was suspended in 2019 for a catalogue of drugs violations.

The BBC and The Times both reported Wednesday that CAS had upheld Salazar's suspension following an appeal.

CAS was not immediately available to comment on the reports.

Salazar, best known for coaching Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was suspended two years ago during the World Championships in Doha.

It followed an investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency which found that Salazar was discovered to have trafficked or attempted to traffic testosterone, given athletes a substance in excess of its permitted limit and tampered with the doping control process of athletes.

USADA said its investigation had uncovered a treasure trove of evidence including "eye-witness proof, testimonies, contemporaneous emails, and patient records." Salazar, who was also coaching Ethiopian-born Dutch distance running star Sifan Hassan at the time of his suspension, had steadfastly denied wrongdoing.

Salazar is already serving a separate lifetime ban from coaching after an investigation by the US Center for SafeSport found evidence of sexual and emotional misconduct.

That ban, confirmed in July, came after a group of female runners from the defunct Oregon Project said they had been subjected to emotional and verbal abuse by Salazar.

Salazar later admitted making remarks that were "callous or insensitive" but denied that any athlete under his supervision had suffered abuse or gender discrimination.

Related Topics

World Drugs Traffic Farah Doha United States July 2019 Olympics Media From Best Coach Court

Recent Stories

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

21 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.