UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salazar Temporarily Suspended By US SafeSport Center

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Salazar temporarily suspended by US SafeSport center

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Athletics coach Alberto Salazar, already banned four years for a range of doping offenses, was given a temporary suspension by the US Center for SafeSport on Friday, US media reported.

USA Today was among the outlets reporting that Salazar had been suspended for unspecified allegations of misconduct.

The move comes almost three months after former teenage athletics star Mary Cain said that she was "emotionally and physically abused" while training under Salazar with the Nike Oregon Project.

Cain, a high school prodigy who was tipped for middle-distance greatness, said in an op-ed in the New York Times in November that she was pressured into losing so much weight her menstrual cycle stopped, leading to five broken bones because of osteoporosis.

She said she suffered suicidal thoughts and began cutting herself as a result of the methods employed by Salazar and the Oregon Project staff.

It was not immediately clear if Cain's allegations led to the temporary suspension by SafeSport, which has authority over sexual abuse cases within US Olympic sport but can also rule on cases of emotional and physical abuse.

"SafeSport does not comment on specific matters to protect the integrity of the process and the parties involved, especially any potential victims," a SafeSport spokesman told USA Today.

Cain's allegations came after apparel giant Nike shut down the Oregon project in October when Salazar was banned for four years for doping offenses that included trafficking in testosterone, tampering with the doping control process and administering illicit infusions of the fat-burning substance L-carnitine.

Salazar denied wrongdoing and appealed the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Related Topics

USA Mary New York October November Olympics Media Weight Coach Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

8 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

8 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

8 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.