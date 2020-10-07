UrduPoint.com
Sale Miss Playoffs As Worcester Match Called Off After Fresh Virus Cases

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Sale miss playoffs as Worcester match called off after fresh virus cases

Sale's final-round Premiership match with Worcester on Wednesday has been called off after more Sale players tested positive for coronavirus

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Sale's final-round Premiership match with Worcester on Wednesday has been called off after more Sale players tested positive for coronavirus.

The match was originally due to be played on Sunday but was postponed after 16 Sharks players and three backroom staff tested positive.

The Premiership said in a statement on Wednesday that an additional six players and two staff from Sale had tested positive for a COVID-19.

It said: "The round 22 match is awarded 20-0 to Worcester Warriors with the Warriors given five league points.

" The decision means Sale can no longer reach the play-off semi-finals. Wasps will play Bristol and Exeter take on Bath.

Premiership Rugby Chief Executive, Darren Childs said: "We know everyone at Sale Sharks will be devastated, and we share their disappointment that their season ends this way.

"But we can't jeopardise the health of any players, staff or management at any of our clubs."jw/pb

