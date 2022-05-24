UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Chelsea To Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

The sale of the Chelsea football club to the consortium of American businessman Todd Boehly has been approved, the English Premier League (EPL) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The sale of the Chelsea football club to the consortium of American businessman Todd Boehly has been approved, the English Premier League (EPL) said on Tuesday.

"The Premier League board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction," the EPL said in a statement.

In March, the United Kingdom, in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich, who owned Chelsea since 2003. Thus, the billionaire put Chelsea up for sale but he would not benefit from it.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Russia Sale United Kingdom March From Government Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam ..

KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam Cricket Stadium

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: ..

Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

4 minutes ago
 Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversa ..

Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversary of George Floyd Death - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to ..

Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to 'Active Shooter' - District Ad ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to deepen trade partnership with EU: ..

Pakistan keen to deepen trade partnership with EU: Naveed Qamar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.